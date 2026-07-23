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First butterfly by beckyk365
Photo 1542

First butterfly

Courtesy of Al because it flew away by the time I got outside. I saw it out the kitchen window and was nowhere to be seen once I got outside.
23rd July 2026 23rd Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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