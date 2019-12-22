Previous
Big Shadow Little Shadow by beckyk365
On Sunday Andy and Christina went to a baby shower in Pittsburgh, so we got to have Ellie all to ourselves. We had her from breakfast to bath time, it was so much fun! We took her outside a couple times and walked around the neighborhood.
22nd December 2019 22nd Dec 19

