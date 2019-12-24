Previous
Next
Christmas Eve by beckyk365
Photo 1349

Christmas Eve

We don’t normally wait till Christmas Eve to decorate the tree, but this was the first we were all together for any length of time. In this photo Ellie is studying her dad’s “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament.
24th December 2019 24th Dec 19

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
369% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise