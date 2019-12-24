Sign up
Photo 1349
Christmas Eve
We don’t normally wait till Christmas Eve to decorate the tree, but this was the first we were all together for any length of time. In this photo Ellie is studying her dad’s “Baby’s First Christmas” ornament.
24th December 2019
24th Dec 19
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
Tags
christmas
,
ellie
,
2019
