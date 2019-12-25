Sign up
Photo 1350
Merry Christmas!
Ben, Andy, Joey, Christina & Ellie at my sister’s house before the feast begins. Note to self: seat Andy beside Christina, not behind her, so the guys aren’t all towering over her!
25th December 2019
25th Dec 19
0
0
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1351
photos
18
followers
33
following
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XS
Taken
25th December 2019 12:30pm
christmas
,
2019
