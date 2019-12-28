Previous
Saying Goodbye by beckyk365
Photo 1353

Saying Goodbye

Both Ben and Joey left today. Ellie had just woken up from a nap and wasn’t really in the mood for a photo shoot, but I did manage to get a quick shot with Joey.
28th December 2019 28th Dec 19

BeckyJo

I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Hope D Jennings ace
So sweet. It’s hard saying goodbye.
December 29th, 2019  
Jennie B.
Cute, totally understand about trying to get the little ones to smile on cue :)
December 29th, 2019  
BeckyJo ace
@jb030958 haha yes I guess you do!
December 29th, 2019  
BeckyJo ace
@mzzhope thank you. They’re not my favorite thing but an unavoidable part of life.
December 29th, 2019  
