Photo 1353
Saying Goodbye
Both Ben and Joey left today. Ellie had just woken up from a nap and wasn’t really in the mood for a photo shoot, but I did manage to get a quick shot with Joey.
28th December 2019
28th Dec 19
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
1353
photos
18
followers
33
following
370% complete
View this month »
1346
1347
1348
1349
1350
1351
1352
1353
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 7
Taken
28th December 2019 1:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
joey
,
ellie
Hope D Jennings
ace
So sweet. It’s hard saying goodbye.
December 29th, 2019
Jennie B.
Cute, totally understand about trying to get the little ones to smile on cue :)
December 29th, 2019
BeckyJo
ace
@jb030958
haha yes I guess you do!
December 29th, 2019
BeckyJo
ace
@mzzhope
thank you. They’re not my favorite thing but an unavoidable part of life.
December 29th, 2019
