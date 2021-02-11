Sign up
6 / 365
Hearts
A collection of hearts that were given to me or made for me. The one in the front is from Mexico and was given to me by Andy and Christina.
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
Photo Details
