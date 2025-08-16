Sign up
10 / 365
Exploring
As Ellie was exploring the tidal pools, I was fascinated at how the sculptured sand looked like a moonscape.
16th August 2025
16th Aug 25
BeckyJo
ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here.
2689
photos
18
followers
32
following
Views
1
Comments
1
Album
Odds and Ends
Camera
iPhone 16
Taken
16th August 2025 6:50am
Privacy
narayani
ace
What a stunning image!!
August 21st, 2025
