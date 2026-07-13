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Sachuest Point, RI by beckyk365
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Sachuest Point, RI

Trying to get down to the beach from here, but there was too much poison ivy. Found better access down the trail a bit.
13th July 2026 13th Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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