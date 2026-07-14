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Greta Granite
Hard to appreciate how tall this is without people in the shot.. All of these installations are made from 100 percent recycled items.
14th July 2026
14th Jul 26
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BeckyJo
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@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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14th July 2026 9:56am
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