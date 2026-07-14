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Greta Granite by beckyk365
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Greta Granite

Hard to appreciate how tall this is without people in the shot.. All of these installations are made from 100 percent recycled items.
14th July 2026 14th Jul 26

BeckyJo

ace
@beckyk365
I was on Shuttercal for several years and loved it. When it closed up shop, a handful of us ShutterCal'ers migrated here. Really looking...
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