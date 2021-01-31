Previous
Window with a view by beckylister
2 / 365

Window with a view

Simply, the view from my window - on a grey afternoon.

Taken on an iPhone and edited in Snapseed.
31st January 2021

Becky Lister

@beckylister
I love the idea of 365 and have tried it before but it just fizzled out as I think I put too much pressure on...
