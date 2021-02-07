Previous
Snowy sunset by beckylister
9 / 365

Snowy sunset

Late afternoon walk in the snow. It was sooo pretty and I was just a tad jealous of the kids sledging down the hill!
7th February 2021 7th Feb 21

Becky Lister

@beckylister
I love the idea of 365 and have tried it before but it just fizzled out as I think I put too much pressure on...
3% complete

Diana ace
Beautiful scene and lovely cloudscape.
February 12th, 2021  
