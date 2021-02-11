Previous
Next
Hello by beckylister
13 / 365

Hello

Ideas are short today for photos so here I am 😁
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Becky Lister

@beckylister
I love the idea of 365 and have tried it before but it just fizzled out as I think I put too much pressure on...
3% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Lovely selfie and great to see you.
February 12th, 2021  
Becky Lister
Thank you 😊
February 12th, 2021  
Jennie B. ace
Hi Becky. Spotted your photo on the “latest” page and then started to browse your photos. Like them all and will be following you. Don’t put too much pressure on yourself you’re doing great already! Welcome back to 365, you already know it’s a nice place to be.😊
February 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise