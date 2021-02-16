Previous
Next
Ooooo errrr! by beckylister
18 / 365

Ooooo errrr!

I saw a youTube video on this photographer and bought one of his books on the back of it. I was aware he did some nude shots but when the book arrived - oooo errr! I didn't realise just how much rudey dudey stuff he did! 😂 Still love his work though
16th February 2021 16th Feb 21

Becky Lister

@beckylister
I love the idea of 365 and have tried it before but it just fizzled out as I think I put too much pressure on...
5% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise