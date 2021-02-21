Previous
Across the Fields by beckylister
21 / 365

Across the Fields

I took this a couple of weeks ago when we had a bit of snow and have just got around to editing it. The light was amazing when it found a gap in the cloud.
21st February 2021 21st Feb 21

Becky Lister

@beckylister
I love the idea of 365 and have tried it before but it just fizzled out as I think I put too much pressure on...
