Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Next
1 / 365
001/365
I abruptly decided to attempt a 365 project again on my 45th birthday. I have attempted this at least 4 times but have never finished it. My mom passed away when she was 45. Turning 45 hit hard for this reason. Here's to year 45, in honor of my mom.
18th September 2024
18th Sep 24
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
6
photos
0
followers
0
following
1% complete
View this month »
1
2
3
4
5
6
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
Here's to year 45!
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
25th September 2024 8:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Tags
calendar
,
45
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close