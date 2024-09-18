Next
001/365 by beckystuhr
1 / 365

001/365

I abruptly decided to attempt a 365 project again on my 45th birthday. I have attempted this at least 4 times but have never finished it. My mom passed away when she was 45. Turning 45 hit hard for this reason. Here's to year 45, in honor of my mom.
18th September 2024 18th Sep 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
1% complete

Photo Details

