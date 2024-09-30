Previous
013/365 by beckystuhr
10 / 365

013/365

I was finally able to make it to bible study tonight. Spending time with this group of ladies is so good for my soul!!
30th September 2024 30th Sep 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
2% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise