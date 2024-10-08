Sign up
21 / 365
021/365
Meet Ellie! If you have a golden retriever, you know that this is an everyday occurrence. They always have to carry things around!
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Album
Here's to year 45!
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
8th October 2024 8:14pm
Tags
dog
,
retriever
,
golden retriever
Jerzy
ace
Had one for many years and lost many socks :-) Great capture of the loveable Ellie.
October 9th, 2024
Paula Fontanini
ace
Well hello Miss Ellie...beautiful girl and portrait! I have a Golden Doodle who has a kitchen towel fetish. He looks just like this ALL THE TIME! Have also had 4 Goldens over the years...best dogs ever!! :)
October 9th, 2024
