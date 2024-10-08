Previous
Meet Ellie! If you have a golden retriever, you know that this is an everyday occurrence. They always have to carry things around!
Jerzy ace
Had one for many years and lost many socks :-) Great capture of the loveable Ellie.
October 9th, 2024  
Paula Fontanini ace
Well hello Miss Ellie...beautiful girl and portrait! I have a Golden Doodle who has a kitchen towel fetish. He looks just like this ALL THE TIME! Have also had 4 Goldens over the years...best dogs ever!! :)
October 9th, 2024  
