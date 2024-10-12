Previous
025/365 by beckystuhr
24 / 365

025/365

Heading home from taking my nephews Senior photos. Beautiful colors of fall!
12th October 2024 12th Oct 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
6% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise