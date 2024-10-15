Previous
028/365 by beckystuhr
028/365

Finishing her tournament after a VERY cold and windy day! Don't mind the super large coat on my son. Sometimes you have to wear your dad's coat when you are freezing!!
15th October 2024

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
