Previous
030/365 by beckystuhr
30 / 365

030/365

I didn't have time to take a pic today but I did edit a 2nd one from my first time out with the lens ball.
17th October 2024 17th Oct 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
8% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise