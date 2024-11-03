Previous
Next
047/365 by beckystuhr
47 / 365

047/365

What did your Sunday morning look like? This was ours. Everyone was ready to watch church at home this morning!
3rd November 2024 3rd Nov 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
13% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise