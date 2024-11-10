Previous
054/365 by beckystuhr
54 / 365

054/365

I am not sure what my husband out in the bird feeder this time but they sure seem to love it! I love that it looks like they were all just patiently waiting in line for their turn!
Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
