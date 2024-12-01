Previous
Next
075/365 by beckystuhr
75 / 365

075/365

Added a new bench to the backyard. I loved how the sun was shining on it. It makes it looks so inviting!
1st December 2024 1st Dec 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact