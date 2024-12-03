Previous
077/365 by beckystuhr
I was sick again today so I am using this photo from Sunday as a fill in. The little birds in my backyard are so entertaining to watch. I feel like that are the neighborhood watch patrol in this pic!
Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
