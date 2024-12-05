Previous
079/365 by beckystuhr
79 / 365

079/365

Phenomenol sunrise on my way to work this morning! I HAVE to start taking my camera with me every day...this cell phone pic just doesn't do it justice!
5th December 2024 5th Dec 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
