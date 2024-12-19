Previous
093/365 by beckystuhr
93 / 365

093/365

Stayed up way too late watching volleyball tonight. Going to need all the coffee tomorrow!
19th December 2024

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
