096/365 by beckystuhr
96 / 365

096/365

These two are ridiculous....❤️
22nd December 2024 22nd Dec 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
26% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
😀
December 29th, 2024  
