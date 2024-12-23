Previous
Next
097/365 by beckystuhr
97 / 365

097/365

This is the gift that my two employees gave me this year. I am blessed with the best!
23rd December 2024 23rd Dec 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
26% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Nice
December 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact