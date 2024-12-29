Previous
103/365 by beckystuhr
101 / 365

103/365

My husband is building frames for some of the pictures I have painted. I really like how this one turned out!
29th December 2024 29th Dec 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Wonderful frame and painting
January 5th, 2025  
