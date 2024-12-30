Previous
104/365 by beckystuhr
104/365

Not the best photo and it was pretty dark but I still wanted to capture the first snowfall of the year!
30th December 2024 30th Dec 24

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
