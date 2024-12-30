Sign up
Not the best photo and it was pretty dark but I still wanted to capture the first snowfall of the year!
30th December 2024
30th Dec 24
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
Here's to year 45!
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
30th December 2024 8:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
