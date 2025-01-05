Previous
110/365 by beckystuhr
106 / 365

110/365

I snapped this on our slow drive home. Loved the barn in the background. The ice on the windows, not so much!
5th January 2025 5th Jan 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
