115/365 by beckystuhr
111 / 365

115/365

I wish I would have done a better job with this one but I was in a hurry. I was hoping to have the frost on the windows in focus but I couldn't get it to work for me. I am sure i will have another chance!
10th January 2025 10th Jan 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
