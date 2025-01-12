Previous
Last family Christmas for this season. Loved getting to spend time with family I don't get to see often enough!
Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
