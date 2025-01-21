Previous
126/365 by beckystuhr
126 / 365

126/365

This guy was in my neighbors yard at lunch time today. I was a little late getting back to work because I had to turn around to get this pic. Too bad it was with my cell phone though!
21st January 2025 21st Jan 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
34% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact