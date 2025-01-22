Previous
127/365 by beckystuhr
127 / 365

127/365

I had to pull over on a gravel road for this one. I love the clouds on the left that ate swooping down.
Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Christine Sztukowski
Glorious
February 1st, 2025  
