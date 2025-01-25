Previous
130/365 by beckystuhr
130 / 365

130/365

Hershey is always right beside me no matter what i am doing. Love this dog!
25th January 2025 25th Jan 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
