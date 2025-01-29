Previous
134/365 by beckystuhr
134 / 365

134/365

Such a quirky dog. It has taken her 4 years to figure out how to snuggle. I think she is getting the hang of it!
29th January 2025

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
