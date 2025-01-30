Sign up
135 / 365
135/365
Messing with the lensball and some leftover wrapping paper. Still need more practice. I thought this was kind of interesting though.
30th January 2025
30th Jan 25
1
1
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Here's to year 45!
NIKON D850
1st February 2025 2:07pm
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely simplicity
February 2nd, 2025
