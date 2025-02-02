Previous
138/365 by beckystuhr
138 / 365

138/365

Practicing with the lensball today. Still struggling with it. I also dropped it today and broke it a little. :(
2nd February 2025 2nd Feb 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
February 2nd, 2025  
