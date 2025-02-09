Previous
145/365 by beckystuhr
145 / 365

145/365

For Christmas, my husband sent one of my photos in to a paint by number company and had it turned in to a paint by number kit. It was a lot of fun to paint a photo that I have taken. Fun project!
9th February 2025 9th Feb 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
54% complete

Christine Sztukowski ace
Wow how awesome
April 7th, 2025  
