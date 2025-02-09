Sign up
145 / 365
145/365
For Christmas, my husband sent one of my photos in to a paint by number company and had it turned in to a paint by number kit. It was a lot of fun to paint a photo that I have taken. Fun project!
9th February 2025
9th Feb 25
1
1
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Here's to year 45!
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
14th February 2025 4:51pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Wow how awesome
April 7th, 2025
