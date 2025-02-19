Previous
155/365 by beckystuhr
151 / 365

155/365

Trying to catch the snowfalling is a challenge! This photo was taken a few days prior but I still wanted to include in in the project!
19th February 2025

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
