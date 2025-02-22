Previous
158/365 by beckystuhr
158/365

My son needed a new set of golf clubs. To say he is excited is an understatement!
22nd February 2025

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
