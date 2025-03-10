Previous
Next
173/365 by beckystuhr
168 / 365

173/365

Another one from the golf course yesterday. I really liked the shadows from the trees in this one.
10th March 2025 10th Mar 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
52% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact