183/365

The view out our back door this morning. Lost power at 6:30am. Heavy wet snow and even some thundersnow has led to a lot of downed power lines.
19th March 2025 19th Mar 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
