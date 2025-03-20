Previous
184/365 by beckystuhr
163 / 365

184/365

Day 2 without electricity. Coffee on the back patio took on a whole new meaning today! 🤣
20th March 2025

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography!
46% complete

Christine Sztukowski
😀
March 31st, 2025  
