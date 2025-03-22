Sign up
165 / 365
186/365
Thankfully our power came back on day 2. However, I wanted to include this photo on my project to show how we ate for the 2 days with no power!
22nd March 2025
22nd Mar 25
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
Photo Details
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I've been there
March 31st, 2025
