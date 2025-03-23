Previous
Next
187/365 by beckystuhr
166 / 365

187/365

The poor trees in my backyard. The storm really wasn't kind to them. One of the main branches broke so it had to be taken out. Really hoping it will fill back in!
23rd March 2025 23rd Mar 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact