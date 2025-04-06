Sign up
199 / 365
My husband is building me a "lemonade" stand to use in photoshoots. It is almost done! I am so excited to use it!
6th April 2025
6th Apr 25
1
1
Becky Stuhr
@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
199
photos
5
followers
16
following
54% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
Here's to year 45!
Camera
Galaxy S24 Ultra
Taken
6th April 2025 12:30pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So fun, looks very nice
April 7th, 2025
