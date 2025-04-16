Previous
211/365 by beckystuhr
211 / 365

211/365

Watching my daughter present her final to her Education professors. So glad we got to attend!
16th April 2025 16th Apr 25

Becky Stuhr

My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
