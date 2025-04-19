Previous
Next
214/365 by beckystuhr
214 / 365

214/365

Took my daughter's engagement photos tonight. Of course, we had to include Gunner in a few. This one is one of my favs from the shoot!
19th April 2025 19th Apr 25

Becky Stuhr

@beckystuhr
My name is Becky Stuhr. I absolutely love anything and everything regarding photography! It is currently a hobby as I do work outside...
86% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact